Left Menu

Unity and Valor: Celebrating Operation Sindoor

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a Tiranga Yatra in Ladwa, applauding Operation Sindoor's strategic success and India's military strength. The yatra honored the Indian Armed Forces and martyrs of the Pahalgam terror attack. Saini urged citizens to uphold national pride and build a self-reliant future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:02 IST
Unity and Valor: Celebrating Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of unity and patriotism, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a Tiranga Yatra in Ladwa, Kurukshetra, on Thursday, generously praising India's Operation Sindoor as a testament to human resolve, technological capability, and strategic acumen.

Before the rally, Saini addressed a crowd, emphasizing that the military operation has not only conveyed a powerful message of courage globally but also bolstered India's standing on the international stage. Through these rallies, the BJP expresses gratitude to the nation's armed forces for their decisive actions in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Saini highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering dedication to citizen safety, urging the youth to pledge loyalty to the national flag and to build a resilient, future-ready India, inspired by a glorious past. The yatra celebrated the sacrifices of brave soldiers and their families, reinforcing the tricolor flag as a symbol of national identity and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025