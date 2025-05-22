Unity and Valor: Celebrating Operation Sindoor

In a display of unity and patriotism, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a Tiranga Yatra in Ladwa, Kurukshetra, on Thursday, generously praising India's Operation Sindoor as a testament to human resolve, technological capability, and strategic acumen.

Before the rally, Saini addressed a crowd, emphasizing that the military operation has not only conveyed a powerful message of courage globally but also bolstered India's standing on the international stage. Through these rallies, the BJP expresses gratitude to the nation's armed forces for their decisive actions in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Saini highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering dedication to citizen safety, urging the youth to pledge loyalty to the national flag and to build a resilient, future-ready India, inspired by a glorious past. The yatra celebrated the sacrifices of brave soldiers and their families, reinforcing the tricolor flag as a symbol of national identity and pride.

