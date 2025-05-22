Left Menu

India's Stand Against Terrorism: A Definitive Response

India seeks a definitive end to terrorism and vows to strike back at terrorists in Pakistan if attacks continue. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar emphasizes India's firm stance and details India's response to recent terror attacks, asserting that terrorism is an unacceptable crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:30 IST
India's Stand Against Terrorism: A Definitive Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is determined to bring an end to terrorism and has vowed to take decisive action against terrorists in Pakistan in response to any new attacks, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar highlighted that the 'most notorious' terrorists, listed by the United Nations, reside in Pakistan, where they operate with impunity in major cities.

Operation Sindoor, India's recent military response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, serves as a stark warning to terrorists and underscores Pakistan's involvement in supporting terrorist activities, despite claims of ignorance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025