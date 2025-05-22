India's Stand Against Terrorism: A Definitive Response
India seeks a definitive end to terrorism and vows to strike back at terrorists in Pakistan if attacks continue. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar emphasizes India's firm stance and details India's response to recent terror attacks, asserting that terrorism is an unacceptable crime.
India is determined to bring an end to terrorism and has vowed to take decisive action against terrorists in Pakistan in response to any new attacks, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Jaishankar highlighted that the 'most notorious' terrorists, listed by the United Nations, reside in Pakistan, where they operate with impunity in major cities.
Operation Sindoor, India's recent military response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, serves as a stark warning to terrorists and underscores Pakistan's involvement in supporting terrorist activities, despite claims of ignorance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
