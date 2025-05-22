Left Menu

Controversial Video Sparks Political and Social Debate

A video allegedly featuring Manoharlal Dhakad, a leader from Madhya Pradesh, in a compromising position has surfaced online. Although links to the BJP were speculated, the party denied association. Dhakad, sacked from his position in Dhakad Mahasabha, owns the vehicle seen in the footage, which was reportedly filmed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A scandalous video purportedly featuring Manoharlal Dhakad, a notable figure from Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral, prompting a wave of political and social debate. Despite speculation regarding his ties to the ruling party, the BJP has firmly rejected any association with Dhakad.

The Dhakad Mahasabha, where he served as national secretary, has dismissed him following the video's emergence. The contentious footage, reportedly shot on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on May 13, shows a white car linked to Dhakad via transport department records.

Attempts to reach Dhakad for comments have been unsuccessful. While Dhakad's wife, Sohan Bai, serves as a BJP-backed district panchayat member, the local BJP leadership has clarified that Dhakad is not officially aligned with the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

