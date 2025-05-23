Left Menu

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Operation Sindoor

BJP MP Vivek Thakur criticized Rahul Gandhi over his statements on Operation Sindoor, accusing him of undermining the Indian Army's morale. Thakur welcomed India's global efforts to combat terrorism. Gandhi questioned External Affairs Minister's silence on IAF losses during the operation, calling for transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:06 IST
BJP MP Vivek Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Vivek Thakur has sharply criticized Congress's Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Operation Sindoor, claiming he seeks to politicize by undermining the morale of India's military.

Thakur highlighted the global study of India's unified command during Operation Sindoor, while Gandhi demanded transparency from EAM Jaishankar over IAF losses.

Thakur praised India's all-party delegation visiting global capitals to combat terrorism and project India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, following the Pahalgam attack response.

