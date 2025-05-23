BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Operation Sindoor

BJP MP Vivek Thakur has sharply criticized Congress's Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Operation Sindoor, claiming he seeks to politicize by undermining the morale of India's military.

Thakur highlighted the global study of India's unified command during Operation Sindoor, while Gandhi demanded transparency from EAM Jaishankar over IAF losses.

Thakur praised India's all-party delegation visiting global capitals to combat terrorism and project India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, following the Pahalgam attack response.

(With inputs from agencies.)