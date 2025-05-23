Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Visits Poonch Amid Tensions: A Step Towards Unity

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Poonch to meet families affected by recent Pakistani shelling. This marks his second visit to Jammu and Kashmir following the April Pahalgam terror attack. Gandhi emphasizes national unity in the face of terrorist attempts to divide the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Poonch on Saturday to express solidarity with families whose lives have been shattered by recent Pakistani shelling. This marks Gandhi's second visit to the region after the tragic April 22 Pahalgam attack.

According to AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, the visit underscores Gandhi's commitment to the victims in the region. During his previous trip, he met with stakeholders to deliberate on the implications of the Pahalgam attack and the nation's ongoing battle against terrorism.

The Poonch area, a recent hotspot of military activity, saw intense artillery exchanges following targeted Indian strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK. The conflict, which briefly flared again from May 8 to May 10, concluded with a ceasefire agreement, allowing locals to return home from relief camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

