Karnataka Political Drama: ED Raids Trigger Internal Strife

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday openly criticized the Karnataka administration following the Enforcement Directorate's raids on educational institutions connected to G Parameshwara. Addressing the media, Kumaraswamy accused Congress ministers and leaders of needlessly targeting the Central government over the recent raids, claiming internal issues within the Congress party were at fault.

The minister stated, "Why is our Karnataka Home Minister in trouble? These issues stem from his Congress associates." He further emphasized that recent actions by the ED against establishments linked to the state Home Minister were prompting unnecessary criticism from Congress leaders, asserting that central agencies were being misused.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi corroborated these claims, alleging the information leading to the ED's action originated from Congress insiders. Joshi remarked that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is aware of those behind providing information to the ED. Meanwhile, G Parameshwara stressed his commitment to cooperate with the ongoing investigation while reaffirming his respect for the rule of law.

