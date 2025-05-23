Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Calls for Special Parliamentary Session

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Indian government to hold a special parliamentary session. She highlighted the importance of keeping citizens informed about the recent conflict and global developments after all-party delegations' global outreach against terrorism.

Updated: 23-05-2025 16:39 IST
Mamata Banerjee Calls for Special Parliamentary Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on the Indian government to organize a special parliamentary session. Her statement comes as all-party delegations engage in global outreach against terrorism.

Banerjee emphasized the necessity for Indian citizens to remain informed about current conflicts and evolving global scenarios. She expressed strong support for national interest initiatives.

In a message posted on X, the Trinamool Congress leader urged the government to arrange the parliamentary session immediately following the return of the delegations to ensure transparency and public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

