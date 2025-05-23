Mamata Banerjee Calls for Special Parliamentary Session
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Indian government to hold a special parliamentary session. She highlighted the importance of keeping citizens informed about the recent conflict and global developments after all-party delegations' global outreach against terrorism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on the Indian government to organize a special parliamentary session. Her statement comes as all-party delegations engage in global outreach against terrorism.
Banerjee emphasized the necessity for Indian citizens to remain informed about current conflicts and evolving global scenarios. She expressed strong support for national interest initiatives.
In a message posted on X, the Trinamool Congress leader urged the government to arrange the parliamentary session immediately following the return of the delegations to ensure transparency and public awareness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Balancing Act: U.S. Engages in India-Pakistan Tensions
US Lawmakers Endorse India's Firm Stand Against Terrorism Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions
Call for Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Tensions Escalate at LoC Amidst Unprovoked Firing: Indian Army Responds
Tensions Rise: US Monitors India-Pakistan Conflict Closely