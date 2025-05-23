Left Menu

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on Operation Sindoor

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly 'undermining' India's Armed Forces and security. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Gandhi of furthering anti-India agendas. He claimed Gandhi's statements about India's foreign policy and Operation Sindoor were irresponsible and detrimental to national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:20 IST
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on Operation Sindoor
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce critique against Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Friday, accusing him of undermining the valor of the Indian Armed Forces. The party condemned Gandhi's 'irresponsible remarks' about Operation Sindoor, blaming him for jeopardizing national security.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia labeled Gandhi as 'Nishan-e-Pakistan,' suggesting that his comments were damaging to India's image internationally. Bhatia accused Gandhi of promoting agendas that benefit adversarial nations. He further derided Gandhi's accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming they contradict national interests.

The BJP's attack came amid Rahul Gandhi's criticism of India's foreign policy, which he claims has collapsed. Bhatia countered by questioning Gandhi's historical understanding of diplomatic affairs. The BJP condemned Gandhi's 'immature' comments on ongoing military operations, emphasizing their potential threat to security and morale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025