BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on Operation Sindoor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce critique against Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Friday, accusing him of undermining the valor of the Indian Armed Forces. The party condemned Gandhi's 'irresponsible remarks' about Operation Sindoor, blaming him for jeopardizing national security.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia labeled Gandhi as 'Nishan-e-Pakistan,' suggesting that his comments were damaging to India's image internationally. Bhatia accused Gandhi of promoting agendas that benefit adversarial nations. He further derided Gandhi's accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming they contradict national interests.

The BJP's attack came amid Rahul Gandhi's criticism of India's foreign policy, which he claims has collapsed. Bhatia countered by questioning Gandhi's historical understanding of diplomatic affairs. The BJP condemned Gandhi's 'immature' comments on ongoing military operations, emphasizing their potential threat to security and morale.

