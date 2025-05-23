Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Operation Sindoor

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about Operation Sindoor, accusing him of undermining the Indian Armed Forces and risking national security. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia labeled Gandhi as carrying a foreign agenda. The controversy follows Gandhi’s criticism of India's halted military actions against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:27 IST
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp critique against Rahul Gandhi on Friday, accusing the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of undermining the valor of the Indian Armed Forces and endangering national security with his statements about Operation Sindoor.

Gaurav Bhatia, BJP national spokesperson, tagged Gandhi as 'Nishan-e-Pakistan' and accused him of advancing an agenda detrimental to India. This criticism comes a day after Gandhi charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with compromising India's interests by halting military hostilities against Pakistan.

The BJP's allegations were fierce, citing Gandhi's behavior as damaging to India's diplomacy and defense. Bhatia highlighted Gandhi's contentious questions during Operation Sindoor, interpreting them as sapping the morale of the armed forces and betraying national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025