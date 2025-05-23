BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Operation Sindoor
The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about Operation Sindoor, accusing him of undermining the Indian Armed Forces and risking national security. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia labeled Gandhi as carrying a foreign agenda. The controversy follows Gandhi’s criticism of India's halted military actions against Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp critique against Rahul Gandhi on Friday, accusing the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of undermining the valor of the Indian Armed Forces and endangering national security with his statements about Operation Sindoor.
Gaurav Bhatia, BJP national spokesperson, tagged Gandhi as 'Nishan-e-Pakistan' and accused him of advancing an agenda detrimental to India. This criticism comes a day after Gandhi charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with compromising India's interests by halting military hostilities against Pakistan.
The BJP's allegations were fierce, citing Gandhi's behavior as damaging to India's diplomacy and defense. Bhatia highlighted Gandhi's contentious questions during Operation Sindoor, interpreting them as sapping the morale of the armed forces and betraying national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: Uniting Parties for National Security
PM calls for continued alertness, clear communication; reaffirms commitment to national security, operational preparedness, citizen safety.
PM Modi chairs meeting with secretaries of ministries to review preparedness in light of recent national security-related developments.
Operation Sindoor: Strengthening National Security Through Unified Action
PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting to Enhance National Security Readiness