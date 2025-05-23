BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Operation Sindoor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp critique against Rahul Gandhi on Friday, accusing the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of undermining the valor of the Indian Armed Forces and endangering national security with his statements about Operation Sindoor.

Gaurav Bhatia, BJP national spokesperson, tagged Gandhi as 'Nishan-e-Pakistan' and accused him of advancing an agenda detrimental to India. This criticism comes a day after Gandhi charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with compromising India's interests by halting military hostilities against Pakistan.

The BJP's allegations were fierce, citing Gandhi's behavior as damaging to India's diplomacy and defense. Bhatia highlighted Gandhi's contentious questions during Operation Sindoor, interpreting them as sapping the morale of the armed forces and betraying national interests.

