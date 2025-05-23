Minimal Changes Expected in Senate for Tax and Spending Bill: U.S. Treasury Secretary

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent conveyed on Friday that he foresees minimal modifications from the Senate concerning the comprehensive tax and spending bill that narrowly cleared the House of Representatives a day prior.

"I'm not anticipating much alteration. I value Senator Ron Johnson's opinion that financial discipline requires a blend of spending control alongside economic expansion," Bessent revealed in a conversation with Fox News.

Bessent's remarks reflect a sentiment of continuity, underlining the significance of managing expenditures while fostering growth to ensure financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)