India's Firm Stance: Zero Tolerance for Terrorism
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes India's zero-tolerance policy for terrorism and vows against nuclear blackmail. In a joint press conference with Germany, he affirms India's bilateral dealings with Pakistan. Post-attack in Pahalgam, India strengthens diplomatic outreach against cross-border terrorism.
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated the nation's stern stance against terrorism during a joint press conference with German counterpart Johann Wadephul. Asserting zero tolerance for terrorism, Jaishankar vowed India would never succumb to nuclear blackmail.
In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the minister stressed that all engagements with Pakistan would remain purely bilateral. His remarks align with India's broader diplomatic strategy following the attack.
Jaishankar acknowledged Germany's support for India's right to self-defense. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi introducing a 'new normal,' New Delhi is now treating any acts of cross-border terrorism as acts of war.
