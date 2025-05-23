Left Menu

Russia Aims to Boost Its Position in Global Arms Market

President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's intention to bolster its position in the global arms market. He emphasized the need for increased weapons exports and more government support for the military complex to enhance its capabilities.

In a significant announcement on Friday, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia aims to strengthen its standing in the global arms market. The leader highlighted the necessity of boosting weapon exports.

Speaking on television, Putin underscored the importance of providing more state support to Russia's military complex. He asserted that such measures are essential for the sector's development and for maintaining a competitive edge internationally.

With global tensions on the rise, Russia's move to enhance its military export capacity reflects an ongoing strategic focus on defense and arms trade as pivotal elements of national policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

