Trump's 50% Tariff Threat in EU-US Trade Talks
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened a 50% tariff as part of ongoing trade negotiations between the European Union and the United States. Polish deputy economy minister Michal Baranowski expressed optimism that this development is a step towards a balanced and fair agreement for both parties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:58 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
In the latest development of trade negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a 50% tariff, intensifying discussions between the European Union and the United States. The announcement has stirred reactions globally.
According to Polish deputy economy minister Michal Baranowski, the tariff threat is perceived as a strategic move in ongoing talks. Despite the tension, Baranowski remains optimistic about the outcome.
He stated that he believes this could lead to a fair agreement benefiting both sides. The focus now shifts to how negotiations will unfold in the wake of the proposed tariff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement