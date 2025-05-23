Left Menu

Steps Toward Peace: Draft Document Expected After Prisoner Swap

Russia plans to present Ukraine with a draft document for a long-term peace agreement after completing a substantial prisoner exchange. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted the exchange of 390 prisoners as a significant step, with more releases anticipated in the coming days, indicating progress toward a peace resolution.

Updated: 23-05-2025 22:02 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Russia has signaled its intention to propose a draft document to Ukraine outlining the terms for a long-term peace agreement, following the conclusion of an ongoing prisoner exchange process. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the plan on Friday, marking a potential turning point in the lengthy conflict.

Both nations have executed a significant prisoner swap, releasing 390 individuals on Friday. The exchange is regarded as the most substantial in the conflict's history, with both countries expressing commitments to continue the process in the following days, potentially laying the groundwork for further peace negotiations.

The progression of these diplomatic efforts suggests a shift toward de-escalating the current tensions, as both Russia and Ukraine engage in constructive dialogues. The forthcoming releases and the anticipated peace agreement draft underscore a collaborative effort toward a peaceful resolution.

