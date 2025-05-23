Nepal's Prime Minister Stands Firm Against Monarchy Revival

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has asserted that the ruling CPN-UML is dedicated to thwarting any attempts to backtrack on democratic progress and to safeguarding the sovereignty and rights of its citizens.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 10th national convention of the National Youth Association, Oli, who also serves as the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), urged the populace to dismiss any notions of reviving the monarchy, which was abolished by the people of Nepal.

Oli dismissed rumors spread by former Nepal Academy chancellor Jagman Gurung about former King Gyanendra Shah's potential return to power, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the well-being and future of the citizens rather than dwelling on the past. He encouraged his party's youth wing to stand ready against any pro-monarchy movements, such as those initiated by the Rastriya Prajatantra Party.

