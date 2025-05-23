Left Menu

Nepal's Prime Minister Stands Firm Against Monarchy Revival

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli of Nepal emphasizes the ruling CPN-UML's commitment to guarding citizen rights and sovereignty, standing against monarchy restoration. Addressing a party event, he criticized monarchy endorsement and urged the youth wing to counter pro-monarchy protests by Rastriya Prajatantra Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:20 IST
Nepal's Prime Minister Stands Firm Against Monarchy Revival
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has asserted that the ruling CPN-UML is dedicated to thwarting any attempts to backtrack on democratic progress and to safeguarding the sovereignty and rights of its citizens.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 10th national convention of the National Youth Association, Oli, who also serves as the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), urged the populace to dismiss any notions of reviving the monarchy, which was abolished by the people of Nepal.

Oli dismissed rumors spread by former Nepal Academy chancellor Jagman Gurung about former King Gyanendra Shah's potential return to power, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the well-being and future of the citizens rather than dwelling on the past. He encouraged his party's youth wing to stand ready against any pro-monarchy movements, such as those initiated by the Rastriya Prajatantra Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025