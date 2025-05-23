Operation Sindoor: A Nation United Against Terrorism

Operation Sindoor, which involved precision strikes on terror sites in Pakistan, was deemed 'inevitable' by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He emphasized the need for a united political front on national security issues, rebuffing criticisms like those from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

India executed the operation on nine terror infrastructures in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack. Naidu advocated a strong stance against terrorism, urging critics to reconsider their positions. He reiterated the necessity of such actions to maintain citizen confidence and national safety.

After discussions with Union ministers, Naidu pointed out the importance of restraint in public discourse, citing the arrest of a professor over critical remarks on the operation. Naidu also expressed solidarity with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the success of Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)