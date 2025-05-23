Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Nation United Against Terrorism

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu defended Operation Sindoor, asserting it as an unavoidable action against terrorism. He called for bipartisan support for national security measures. The operation targeted terror sites in Pakistan in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, opposing Rahul Gandhi's criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Operation Sindoor, which involved precision strikes on terror sites in Pakistan, was deemed 'inevitable' by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He emphasized the need for a united political front on national security issues, rebuffing criticisms like those from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

India executed the operation on nine terror infrastructures in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack. Naidu advocated a strong stance against terrorism, urging critics to reconsider their positions. He reiterated the necessity of such actions to maintain citizen confidence and national safety.

After discussions with Union ministers, Naidu pointed out the importance of restraint in public discourse, citing the arrest of a professor over critical remarks on the operation. Naidu also expressed solidarity with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the success of Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

