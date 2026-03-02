Left Menu

Tel Aviv Stock Surge Amid U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

Tel Aviv shares soared to historic highs Monday following U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran, while the shekel appreciated against the dollar. Despite the market rally, analysts question its longevity amid ongoing conflict concerns. A major bond auction showed strong demand, bolstering confidence in Israel's economic resilience.

Tel Aviv's stock market experienced a significant upswing, reaching all-time highs this Monday as the shekel appreciated against the U.S. dollar. This surge followed the commencement of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, igniting concerns about how long this market strength might endure amid geopolitical tensions.

The Tel Aviv 35 index climbed 4.6%, with energy, financial, and defense stocks leading the gains, while the broader TA-125 increased by 4.8%. Despite slight declines in government bonds, the shekel rose by 1.5% against the dollar, approaching its highest value in three decades. Experts anticipate that, if the conflict is short-lived, Israel's economic risk premium could decrease, fostering growth and mitigating budget deficits.

Even as conflict fears previously paused interest rate cuts, analysts, such as those from JPMorgan, caution against underestimating the ongoing situation's impact on Israel's fiscal and macroeconomic variables. Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry's bond auction attracted significant demand, reflecting strong investor confidence.

