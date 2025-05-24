Trump's Sanctions Shift: A New Era for Syria?

Advisers to President Donald Trump are recommending a temporary waiver for some sanctions on Syria, targeting a six-month relief period to initiate the lifting of enduring penalties. The move, meant to back Syria's new interim leadership, could come as early as Friday, according to anonymous US officials.

This step follows Trump's recent commitment to ease heavy US financial sanctions on the war-torn nation, with hopes that Syria can stabilize following the 13-year civil war. Officials hint at possible changes to initial relief measures, as they balance the need for security conditions with rapid economic recuperation.

Debate persists within the administration about the best approach to sanction relief. Some officials advocate for immediate action without stringent conditions, while others suggest a phased strategy. This division underscores challenges in policy formulation, influencing Syria's prospects for attracting investment and reconstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)