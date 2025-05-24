Left Menu

Trump's Sanctions Shift: A New Era for Syria?

President Donald Trump's advisers propose a six-month waiver on some Syria sanctions, marking an initial step to lift longstanding penalties. With a new interim government in place, the US aims to provide space for rebuilding post-civil war Syria, though discussions on required conditions continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:55 IST
Trump's Sanctions Shift: A New Era for Syria?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Advisers to President Donald Trump are recommending a temporary waiver for some sanctions on Syria, targeting a six-month relief period to initiate the lifting of enduring penalties. The move, meant to back Syria's new interim leadership, could come as early as Friday, according to anonymous US officials.

This step follows Trump's recent commitment to ease heavy US financial sanctions on the war-torn nation, with hopes that Syria can stabilize following the 13-year civil war. Officials hint at possible changes to initial relief measures, as they balance the need for security conditions with rapid economic recuperation.

Debate persists within the administration about the best approach to sanction relief. Some officials advocate for immediate action without stringent conditions, while others suggest a phased strategy. This division underscores challenges in policy formulation, influencing Syria's prospects for attracting investment and reconstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025