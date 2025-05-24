Trump's NSC Overhaul: A Strategic Shakeup

President Donald Trump has initiated a comprehensive overhaul of the National Security Council (NSC), aiming to significantly reduce its workforce and redirect many career appointees back to their original agencies. This strategic reorganization was confirmed by two U.S. officials and an informed source familiar with the changes.

The overhaul is expected to considerably shrink the NSC's size, following concerns over staffing and loyalty. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has assumed the role of national security adviser after the removal of Mike Waltz, who was nominated as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations.

This move marks another chapter of turbulence within the NSC during Trump's second term. The White House, in an early administrative decision, sidelined approximately 160 NSC aides as part of the staffing review, aligning with Trump's policy objectives. The decision also includes firing some political appointees, reflecting an extensive restructuring of the council.

