Trump's Return to the Podium: Military Graduates to Hear from Former President Once More

Former President Donald Trump is slated to deliver the military commencement address at West Point, marking his return to speaking at such events since returning to office. His previous address in 2020 emphasized historical reflections amidst racial reckoning and COVID challenges. Trump continues to combine commencement messages with political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 09:51 IST
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a significant military commencement speech at West Point, returning to the role of keynote speaker for the first time since his recent return to office. The Republican leader will address the graduating class this Saturday morning.

Trump's last address at West Point was in 2020, during the pandemic's peak, where he urged cadets to remember soldiers who fought in wars related to slavery while also highlighting the academy's historical significance and notable graduates like Douglas MacArthur and Dwight D. Eisenhower. That ceremony drew attention for requiring cadets to be present near a COVID-19 hotspot.

In a recent address at the University of Alabama, Trump's speech mixed typical commencement advice with political opinions, including critiques of Joe Biden and controversial topics like transgender athletes. Vice President JD Vance recently spoke at the US Naval Academy, touching upon Trump's commitment to clear military mission goals.

