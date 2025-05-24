Rahul Gandhi's Compassionate Mission in Conflict-Torn Kashmir

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, traveled to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday to offer support to victims of recent cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops. This marks Gandhi's second trip to the region following an April terror attack that killed 26 people in Pahalgam.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi arrived at Jammu airport and proceeded by helicopter to the affected areas, engaging with bereaved families and understanding the magnitude of the tragedy. During his visit, he aimed to showcase solidarity with those impacted by the military assaults and harsh artillery strikes that followed Operation Sindoor.

Congress's Jammu and Kashmir unit president, Tariq Hameed Karra, emphasized Gandhi's role as the first national leader to reach and console the distressed communities. His visit included stops at religious and educational sites affected by the shelling, reinforcing the message of unity in India's fight against terrorism.

