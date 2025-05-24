Massive Drone and Missile Attack Hits Kyiv Amidst Historic Prisoner Swap

Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, faced a severe attack by Russian drones and missiles overnight into early Saturday, resulting in at least 15 injuries, Ukrainian officials reported. The attacks prompted explosions and emergency measures as residents took cover in subway stations.

The assault occurred mere hours after Russia and Ukraine initiated a large-scale prisoner swap, involving hundreds of soldiers and civilians. This exchange signifies a rare moment of diplomacy in the three-year conflict and was first discussed during recent talks in Istanbul.

Despite this diplomatic effort, hostilities continued unabated, with both nations maintaining strong defensive and offensive postures along the battlefield. While Russia prepared a draft for a potential long-term peace agreement, the search for a consensus remains challenging as mutual conditions for ceasefire and peace linger unsettled.

(With inputs from agencies.)