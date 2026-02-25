Political Tensions Flare in Kerala Amid Alleged Attack on Health Minister

Kerala's political landscape is witnessing heightened tensions following an alleged incident involving Health Minister Veena George. The minister reportedly sustained injuries during a protest at Kannur railway station organized by the Kerala Students Union (KSU), a wing of the Congress party.

The incident has rapidly escalated into a political showdown, with the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress trading accusations. The Congress has refuted claims of an attack, labeling the occurrence as a 'drama' orchestrated by the CPI(M) to gain political sympathy.

This controversy unfolds against a backdrop of upcoming state elections, stirring intense political activity and public demonstrations by both factions across Kerala. Amid conflicting narratives, calls for the release of CCTV footage from the station aim to provide clarity on the incident.

