Political Tensions Flare in Kerala Amid Alleged Attack on Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister Veena George was allegedly injured during a protest by Kerala Students Union at Kannur railway station. The incident, sparking accusations between CPI(M) and Congress, has escalated political tensions in the poll-bound state. Both parties claim conflicting accounts, intensifying the political drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's political landscape is witnessing heightened tensions following an alleged incident involving Health Minister Veena George. The minister reportedly sustained injuries during a protest at Kannur railway station organized by the Kerala Students Union (KSU), a wing of the Congress party.

The incident has rapidly escalated into a political showdown, with the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress trading accusations. The Congress has refuted claims of an attack, labeling the occurrence as a 'drama' orchestrated by the CPI(M) to gain political sympathy.

This controversy unfolds against a backdrop of upcoming state elections, stirring intense political activity and public demonstrations by both factions across Kerala. Amid conflicting narratives, calls for the release of CCTV footage from the station aim to provide clarity on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

