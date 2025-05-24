Left Menu

MP Urges PM to Meet Bereaved Family After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam. The meeting is proposed during the Prime Minister's visit to Kanpur on May 30. Dwivedi's family has expressed gratitude to Modi for Operation Sindoor, which they say brought peace to their departed loved one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 24-05-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 14:45 IST
  • India

Kanpur's Lok Sabha MP, Ramesh Awasthi, has penned a letter to the Prime Minister's Office, urging PM Narendra Modi to meet Shubham Dwivedi's family. Dwivedi was a local businessman who fell victim to a terror attack in Pahalgam.

The proposed meeting is suggested to take place during Modi's visit to Kanpur on May 30. MP Awasthi expressed in the letter that Dwivedi's family has appreciated Operation Sindoor's role in bringing peace to his soul and wishes to thank the Prime Minister personally.

Aishanya, Dwivedi's widow, highlighted the family's request for the local MP's assistance in coordinating the meeting with the PMO. Shubham, recently married, was shot dead along with 25 others during the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

