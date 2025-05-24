MP Urges PM to Meet Bereaved Family After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam. The meeting is proposed during the Prime Minister's visit to Kanpur on May 30. Dwivedi's family has expressed gratitude to Modi for Operation Sindoor, which they say brought peace to their departed loved one.
- Country:
- India
Kanpur's Lok Sabha MP, Ramesh Awasthi, has penned a letter to the Prime Minister's Office, urging PM Narendra Modi to meet Shubham Dwivedi's family. Dwivedi was a local businessman who fell victim to a terror attack in Pahalgam.
The proposed meeting is suggested to take place during Modi's visit to Kanpur on May 30. MP Awasthi expressed in the letter that Dwivedi's family has appreciated Operation Sindoor's role in bringing peace to his soul and wishes to thank the Prime Minister personally.
Aishanya, Dwivedi's widow, highlighted the family's request for the local MP's assistance in coordinating the meeting with the PMO. Shubham, recently married, was shot dead along with 25 others during the Pahalgam attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Retaliation Against Terror
India Questions Pakistan's Retaliation Motives Post 'Operation Sindoor'
Operation Sindoor to serve justice to Pahalgam terror strike victims, enhance India's self-respect, morale: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Operation Sindoor: Bharat's Bold Stand Against Terrorism
Bollywood's Race for 'Operation Sindoor' Film Titles