MP Urges PM to Meet Bereaved Family After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Kanpur's Lok Sabha MP, Ramesh Awasthi, has penned a letter to the Prime Minister's Office, urging PM Narendra Modi to meet Shubham Dwivedi's family. Dwivedi was a local businessman who fell victim to a terror attack in Pahalgam.

The proposed meeting is suggested to take place during Modi's visit to Kanpur on May 30. MP Awasthi expressed in the letter that Dwivedi's family has appreciated Operation Sindoor's role in bringing peace to his soul and wishes to thank the Prime Minister personally.

Aishanya, Dwivedi's widow, highlighted the family's request for the local MP's assistance in coordinating the meeting with the PMO. Shubham, recently married, was shot dead along with 25 others during the Pahalgam attack.

