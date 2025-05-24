BJP Plans 'Kalaburagi Chalo' Protest Demand Removal of Karnataka Minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ramping up political pressure with a protest dubbed 'Kalaburagi Chalo', demanding the ousting of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge over allegations of power misuse during an incident involving Congress workers in Chittapur. The protest highlights tensions following the May 21st incident where Congress supporters allegedly besieged a building housing opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanswamy.

Narayanswamy criticized the current political climate, comparing it to Siddaramaiah's era as the opposition leader when he faced arrest during a protest but was afforded respect. He pointed out that current Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, have resorted to derogatory language, calling BJP supporters 'dogs', and questioned their role in the freedom struggle.

BJP spokesperson Rajkumar Patil further alleged that Priyank Kharge orchestrated attacks on BJP figures during a peaceful protest in Chittapur. He urged immediate action from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, calling for the suspension of police officers involved and arresting those responsible under the Gunda Act. Patil also criticized the Congress government's inaction on complaints against Kharge, accusing the administration of bias and warning that the BJP would maintain its protest until Kharge's removal.