Political Showdown in Assam: Allegations and Counter-allegations Erupt
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being unable to provide evidence for claims linking Gogoi to Pakistan's ISI. Gogoi called Sarma's failure a 'weakness' and likened the political tension to a boxing match, urging patience for the 'knockout punch.'
In a heated political clash, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'inability' to substantiate allegations of Pakistan links against him. Gogoi suggested that Sarma's lack of evidence highlights a 'weakness' in the chief minister's stance.
The BJP, including Sarma, accused Gogoi and his wife of having ties to Pakistan's ISI, claims that Gogoi dismissed as 'baseless'. The Congress leader suggested people be patient, comparing the situation to a boxing match where the 'knockout punch is delivered at the end'.
Meanwhile, Gogoi criticized the recent panchayat elections, alleging voter intimidation by the BJP. He referenced the party's use of government schemes as leverage, promising strategic countermeasures for future polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
