Left Menu

Political Showdown in Assam: Allegations and Counter-allegations Erupt

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being unable to provide evidence for claims linking Gogoi to Pakistan's ISI. Gogoi called Sarma's failure a 'weakness' and likened the political tension to a boxing match, urging patience for the 'knockout punch.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:08 IST
Political Showdown in Assam: Allegations and Counter-allegations Erupt
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political clash, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'inability' to substantiate allegations of Pakistan links against him. Gogoi suggested that Sarma's lack of evidence highlights a 'weakness' in the chief minister's stance.

The BJP, including Sarma, accused Gogoi and his wife of having ties to Pakistan's ISI, claims that Gogoi dismissed as 'baseless'. The Congress leader suggested people be patient, comparing the situation to a boxing match where the 'knockout punch is delivered at the end'.

Meanwhile, Gogoi criticized the recent panchayat elections, alleging voter intimidation by the BJP. He referenced the party's use of government schemes as leverage, promising strategic countermeasures for future polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025