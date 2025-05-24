Political Showdown in Assam: Allegations and Counter-allegations Erupt

In a heated political clash, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'inability' to substantiate allegations of Pakistan links against him. Gogoi suggested that Sarma's lack of evidence highlights a 'weakness' in the chief minister's stance.

The BJP, including Sarma, accused Gogoi and his wife of having ties to Pakistan's ISI, claims that Gogoi dismissed as 'baseless'. The Congress leader suggested people be patient, comparing the situation to a boxing match where the 'knockout punch is delivered at the end'.

Meanwhile, Gogoi criticized the recent panchayat elections, alleging voter intimidation by the BJP. He referenced the party's use of government schemes as leverage, promising strategic countermeasures for future polls.

