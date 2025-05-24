'Goa's Commitment to Viksit Bharat: A Vision for 2047'

In an affirmation of its dedication to national progress, Goa has vowed to play an integral role in realizing the vision of a prosperous India by 2047. This commitment was reiterated by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting, which took place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, was centered on the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat at 2047'. This forward-looking vision aims to chart a transformative path for the nation, as outlined in discussions steered by the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Sawant emphasized the need for unified efforts between the Centre and states to expedite development, aligning with PM Modi's call for teamwork under the 'Team India' approach to overcome any impediments towards achieving the national objective.