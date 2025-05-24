Left Menu

'Goa's Commitment to Viksit Bharat: A Vision for 2047'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant affirmed the state's commitment to contributing to India's development during the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting focused on the 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat at 2047' vision, with strategies discussed to achieve this national goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:11 IST
'Goa's Commitment to Viksit Bharat: A Vision for 2047'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an affirmation of its dedication to national progress, Goa has vowed to play an integral role in realizing the vision of a prosperous India by 2047. This commitment was reiterated by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting, which took place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, was centered on the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat at 2047'. This forward-looking vision aims to chart a transformative path for the nation, as outlined in discussions steered by the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Sawant emphasized the need for unified efforts between the Centre and states to expedite development, aligning with PM Modi's call for teamwork under the 'Team India' approach to overcome any impediments towards achieving the national objective.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025