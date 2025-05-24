Political Firestorm in Telangana: Allegations, Resignations, and Internal Strife

K T Rama Rao, BRS Working President, intensified his call for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's resignation following his mention in an ED chargesheet related to the National Herald case. Speaking to reporters, Rama Rao argued that the inclusion of the Chief Minister's name taints the state's reputation.

Rama Rao urged Congress to ensure an impartial investigation by pushing for Reddy's resignation. Meanwhile, BRS internal tensions surfaced as MLC K Kavitha's comments on alleged conspiracies within the party became public, marking a significant political rift.

Amidst criticisms from opposition parties and internal strife, Telangana awaits developments in the judicial probe concerning the Kaleshwaram project, a key issue under the BRS regime. As the political drama unfolds, Telangana's leadership faces intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)