Trump Addresses West Point Cadets, Touts Achievements and Critiques Political Agendas

In a politically charged commencement address at West Point, President Donald Trump on Saturday praised graduating cadets and took credit for America's military prowess during his tenure. Trump highlighted his administration's achievements, contrasting them with past political decisions he denounced.

The president's speech veered from traditional graduation rhetoric, as he criticized social policies introduced in the military and touted his achievements in rebuilding the armed forces. He dismissed past military engagements and vowed to focus on America's core defense missions.

Outside the ceremony, demonstrators with anti-war and pro-veteran messages highlighted the contentious political climate that accompanied Trump's visit. His address blended personal anecdotes, military history, and a critique of political adversaries, framing the graduates' futures with patriotic appeal.