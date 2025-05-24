Odisha's Vision for Viksit Bharat: Majhi Meets Modi

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, during his official visit to the national capital, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss developments in Odisha under the BJP regime. The talks highlighted the state's growth in infrastructure, welfare, and job creation.

Majhi, on his four-day tour, also attended the NITI Aayog governing council meeting and extended invitations to both Modi and BJP President JP Nadda to a forthcoming function marking his government's first year in office. Modi had attended Majhi's swearing-in on June 12, 2024.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for Modi's support and discussed Odisha's healthcare priorities with Nadda, emphasizing the need for improved medical infrastructure and education, as well as better healthcare access in remote areas as part of their shared vision for a developed Odisha and Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)