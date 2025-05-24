Trump Targets Diversity, Strengthens Military in West Point Speech

In a fiery commencement speech at West Point Military Academy, President Donald Trump sharply criticized U.S. diversity and inclusion policies, and underscored his commitment to fortifying the military. The speech, delivered in front of cadets and a supportive audience, mixed guidance with a critique of cultural and political matters.

Trump, throughout his presidency, has actively rolled back diversity, equity, and inclusion programs initiated during Biden's term, emphasizing a military focus on dominance and strength. He declared the military's purpose as defending the nation uncompromisingly, sidelining what he termed as divisive political trainings.

The president announced a new missile defense initiative, the Golden Dome, aiming to shield the U.S. from foreign threats, while facing criticism that it might ignite an arms race. Trump's remarks continued his longstanding critique of NATO expenditures and followed recent drastic shake-ups in military leadership.