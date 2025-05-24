Mamata Banerjee Commends Delegation's Compassionate Response in Crisis
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised the Trinamool Congress delegation for visiting Poonch and Rajouri districts after cross-border shelling from Pakistan. The visit highlighted public representatives' commitment to supporting people in crisis, offering compassion and appreciating medical staff assisting the injured.
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal and leader of the Trinamool Congress, expressed gratitude to a party delegation that visited Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. These regions were impacted by Pakistani shelling, and the visit demonstrated leaders' commitment to aiding affected residents.
Banerjee emphasized the need for compassion during difficult times, praising the delegation for providing emotional support to grieving families. She reinforced that public representatives are dedicated to standing by citizens in their hour of need.
The delegation also inspected the Government Medical College in Rajouri, engaging with medical professionals tending to the injured. Their visit underscored appreciation for the healthcare workers' dedication amid the crisis.
