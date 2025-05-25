Tharoor's Steely Resolve: India's New Norm Against Cross-Border Terrorism
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. Leading a delegation to various countries, he conveyed India's resolve to not tolerate such attacks and highlighted India's focus on economic growth over warfare.
In a decisive assertion, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated that post-Pahalgam attacks, no individual in Pakistan assuming they can breach Indian borders with impunity will be tolerated. Addressing the media on Saturday, Tharoor underscored that there will be a "price to pay" for terrorism.
Leading a multi-party delegation to Guyana, Brazil, and the US, Tharoor communicated India's unequivocal stance on terrorism. The delegation's aim was clear: convey that recent India-Pakistan tensions arose from the Pahalgam attack, not Operation Sindoor, as claimed by Pakistan.
Tharoor insisted on India's preference for economic development, yet asserted its right to self-defense. Through diplomatic dialogues, he conveyed India's readiness to retaliate with "precision and restraint" against future terror threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
