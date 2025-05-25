Tej Pratap Yadav's Controversy: Social Media Hack or Love Declaration?

Tej Pratap Yadav, a former minister in Bihar and the son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, has alleged that his Facebook page was compromised after a controversial post surfaced. The post, which stated Yadav was in a relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav, quickly went viral.

The post was deleted after attracting significant attention, notably due to the claim that Yadav had been in a relationship for 12 years despite his high-profile marriage in 2018. Many social media users voiced criticism, recalling his marriage to Aishwarya, the granddaughter of prior Chief Minister Daroga Rai, which ended contentiously.

Although no official police report has been made concerning the alleged hack, Yadav has called upon his followers to disregard rumors and remain vigilant. The development has ignited discussion over his personal life and prompted responses from both supporters and detractors.