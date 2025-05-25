Diplomacy Over Tariffs: Lee Jae-myung's Election Challenge

South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has called for a reevaluation of the deadline in ongoing trade tariff discussions with the United States. Lee asserts that a deal must mutually benefit both nations, as the current timeline set for July 8 might not be feasible due to the upcoming elections.

With the June election approaching following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, tensions grow over the trade talks. Lee, the main opposition Democratic Party's hopeful, is leading in the polls and proposes economic measures to combat the domestic slowdown while advocating for a pragmatic approach to diplomacy.

Lee emphasizes enhancing South Korea's economy through an extra budget and stresses the importance of dialogue and cooperation to maintain stability on the Korean peninsula. Criticizing Yoon's prior policies, Lee underscores his commitment to finding the balance between defense and peace, promising reforms if elected.

