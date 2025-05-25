South Korea's leading presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, has urged a reevaluation of the U.S.-Korea trade tariffs deadline to ensure a mutually advantageous agreement. Speaking at a press conference, Lee underscored the challenges in tariff negotiations as a pivotal issue for the forthcoming election winner on June 3.

The election follows the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol for imposing brief martial law. Lee, representing the Democratic Party, outpaces conservative contenders in polls but warns of potential delays in crafting a tariffs and economic cooperation package with the U.S. by July 8, due to electoral proceedings.

Lee advocates for economic revitalization, pledging supplemental budgets and pragmatic diplomacy to ease tensions. Highlighting the need for balanced diplomatic relations, he criticized predecessor Yoon's aggressive North Korea policies for economic strains, while holding a commanding lead over rival Kim Moon-soo with 45% support.