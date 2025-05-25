Strengthening Ties: India and Maldives' Maritime Partnership
The India-Maldives comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership is under review by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Khaleel. Amid political shifts and previous tensions with China's influence, the partnership aims to reaffirm commitment to regional stability and mutual advancement.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel, is reviewing the India-Maldives economic and maritime security partnership. The discussions mark a significant point in improving bilateral relations following recent regional tensions influenced by geopolitical dynamics.
This high-level dialogue, part of the second High Level Core Group (HLCG) meeting scheduled in India, aims to evaluate progress on a vision document endorsed by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. The document underlines a shared commitment to economic and strategic cooperation.
The visit, occurring amidst political transitions in the Maldives, seeks to reestablish trust and collaboration. These diplomatic efforts are essential in fortifying India's 'Neighbourhood First' strategy and the MAHASAGAR vision, focusing on security and growth across the region.
