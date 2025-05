Prime Minister Modi and Minister Shah Set to Engage West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit West Bengal on May 29, according to a high-ranking state BJP official. The visit will include public and administrative meetings in Alipurduar district.

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is planning a two-day trip starting May 31, the official revealed. His agenda will focus on discussions with state and district leaders about the party's strategic approach ahead of next year's assembly elections.

Modi's visit will see him arriving from Sikkim and holding key meetings, while Shah's visit aims to streamline organizational strategies critical for the BJP's electoral success.

