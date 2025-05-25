Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Turning Point in India's Fight Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Operation Sindoor as a milestone in India's anti-terror efforts, reflecting the nation's resolve and strength. The military mission, in retaliation against terror acts, has stirred patriotic sentiments, driving a preference for domestic goods and reinforcing self-reliance and national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:58 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Turning Point in India's Fight Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed Operation Sindoor as a milestone in India's ongoing battle against terrorism. He described it as more than a military mission but as a testament to India's unwavering resolve and growing global influence.

In his Mann Ki Baat address, Modi highlighted the operation's success in dismantling terror sites as indicative of India's strengthening defense capabilities. The mission was launched in response to a terrorist attack, targeting major terror outposts.

Beyond military achievements, the operation has ignited a wave of patriotism and a drive for self-reliance across India. Citizens have rallied behind the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, favoring domestically produced goods. The operation is seen as inspiring national unity and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025