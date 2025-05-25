Operation Sindoor: A Turning Point in India's Fight Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Operation Sindoor as a milestone in India's anti-terror efforts, reflecting the nation's resolve and strength. The military mission, in retaliation against terror acts, has stirred patriotic sentiments, driving a preference for domestic goods and reinforcing self-reliance and national unity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed Operation Sindoor as a milestone in India's ongoing battle against terrorism. He described it as more than a military mission but as a testament to India's unwavering resolve and growing global influence.
In his Mann Ki Baat address, Modi highlighted the operation's success in dismantling terror sites as indicative of India's strengthening defense capabilities. The mission was launched in response to a terrorist attack, targeting major terror outposts.
Beyond military achievements, the operation has ignited a wave of patriotism and a drive for self-reliance across India. Citizens have rallied behind the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, favoring domestically produced goods. The operation is seen as inspiring national unity and pride.
