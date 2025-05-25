Left Menu

Renewed March for Maratha Reservation Sparks Activism in Maharashtra

Activist Manoj Jarange plans a march to Mumbai on August 29 to demand reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC quota. Jarange, known for hunger strikes advocating for this cause, accuses political leaders of attempting to create divides within communities and urges prolonged protests in Mumbai.

Activist Manoj Jarange announced on Sunday his plan to march to Mumbai on August 29 to renew demands for Maratha community reservations. He aims to secure these under the OBC quota by classifying Marathas as Kunbis, a group already receiving such benefits.

Speaking at Mahakala village in Ambad tehsil, Jarange urged community members to prepare for a 12 to 13-day protest in Mumbai. Despite deteriorating health, he remains resolute, stating, 'We will march to Mumbai and we are not coming back empty-handed.'

Jarange also criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly attempting to create a divide between Marathas and OBCs, particularly pointing to the recent induction of OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal into the state cabinet.

