Kaliganj Bypoll Heats Up: West Bengal Awaits Crucial Vote

On June 19, Kaliganj in West Bengal's Nadia district will witness a highly anticipated bypoll, as announced by the Election Commission on Sunday. This election comes as part of by-elections across five assembly seats spanning four states.

The necessity for this vote arose after the unfortunate passing of TMC MLA Naseeruddin Ahmed in February, creating a vacancy that must now be filled. The Election Commission has set June 23 as the date for announcing election results.

Prospective candidates must file their nominations by June 2, with scrutiny of these nominations to occur on June 3. The deadline for withdrawing candidatures is set for June 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)