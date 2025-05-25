Left Menu

Kaliganj Bypoll Heats Up: West Bengal Awaits Crucial Vote

A bypoll is set for June 19 in Kaliganj, West Bengal, following the death of Naseeruddin Ahmed. The Election Commission scheduled this amidst elections in four states. Nominations end on June 2, and results are expected on June 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:21 IST
Kaliganj Bypoll Heats Up: West Bengal Awaits Crucial Vote
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On June 19, Kaliganj in West Bengal's Nadia district will witness a highly anticipated bypoll, as announced by the Election Commission on Sunday. This election comes as part of by-elections across five assembly seats spanning four states.

The necessity for this vote arose after the unfortunate passing of TMC MLA Naseeruddin Ahmed in February, creating a vacancy that must now be filled. The Election Commission has set June 23 as the date for announcing election results.

Prospective candidates must file their nominations by June 2, with scrutiny of these nominations to occur on June 3. The deadline for withdrawing candidatures is set for June 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025