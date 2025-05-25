Mehbooba Mufti Evaluates PDP's Strategic Landscape in Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), conducted a crucial review of the party's organizational status and the hurdles confronting the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, she convened a significant meeting with senior party figures and local representatives.

The meeting, which sought to examine the PDP's strategic positioning, drew participation from key leaders including Abdul Rehman Veeri, Ghulam Nabi Lone, Mehboob Beg, and Abdul Haq Khan. Discussions revolved around the party's footprint across the region.

During the meeting, leaders assessed the party's effectiveness on various fronts as well as the socioeconomic challenges impacting the populace. The discussions highlighted the necessity for strategic adjustments to better serve the community's needs.