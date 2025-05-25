India-South Korea Unite Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Chronicle

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation arrived in Seoul to bolster diplomatic ties in the fight against terrorism post-Operation Sindoor. Led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the delegation emphasized India's firm stance, categorizing terrorists and their sponsors equally, during discussions with Korean officials.

South Korea, represented by former Foreign Minister Yoon Young-kwan and other dignitaries, showed strong opposition to terrorism, aligning closely with India's perspectives. The meeting underscored the cultural and historical ties shared between the two countries and renewed their commitment to combating global terrorism.

The delegation also met India's diaspora, outlining the strategic precision of Operation Sindoor—a response to the deadly Pahalgam attack. Their unified message was of a balanced and deliberate approach in counter-terrorism efforts, highlighting the importance of peace and justice.