India-South Korea Unite Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Chronicle

An all-party Indian delegation visited South Korea to discuss India's stance on terrorism following Operation Sindoor. Led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the delegation aimed to rally support against terrorism, emphasizing no distinction between terrorists and sponsors. South Korea reaffirmed its stance in favor of peace and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation arrived in Seoul to bolster diplomatic ties in the fight against terrorism post-Operation Sindoor. Led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the delegation emphasized India's firm stance, categorizing terrorists and their sponsors equally, during discussions with Korean officials.

South Korea, represented by former Foreign Minister Yoon Young-kwan and other dignitaries, showed strong opposition to terrorism, aligning closely with India's perspectives. The meeting underscored the cultural and historical ties shared between the two countries and renewed their commitment to combating global terrorism.

The delegation also met India's diaspora, outlining the strategic precision of Operation Sindoor—a response to the deadly Pahalgam attack. Their unified message was of a balanced and deliberate approach in counter-terrorism efforts, highlighting the importance of peace and justice.

