Samir Xaud: Ushering a New Era in Brazilian Football

Samir Xaud has been elected head of Brazil's football confederation, CBF, after a Rio de Janeiro court removed Ednaldo Rodrigues. Xaud, unopposed, secured 101 out of 143 votes. His administration promises renewal and full sports development. Rodrigues dropped an appeal linked to a forgery case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:56 IST
In a significant leadership change, Samir Xaud was elected as the head of Brazil's football confederation (CBF) on Sunday. Xaud's election follows the court-ordered removal of Ednaldo Rodrigues, who faced allegations of forgery in a previous agreement.

The election, held amid legal turmoil, took place a day before the introduction of Brazil's new national team coach, Carlo Ancelotti. In his inaugural speech, Xaud, a medical doctor, emphasized a renewal and full development of sport at the CBF.

Having received 101 out of 143 votes, Xaud won the election unopposed, backed by state federations. Meanwhile, former CBF president Rodrigues decided not to contest his removal further, following the court's decision that nullified an agreement allegedly involving a forged signature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

