Samir Xaud: Ushering a New Era in Brazilian Football

In a significant leadership change, Samir Xaud was elected as the head of Brazil's football confederation (CBF) on Sunday. Xaud's election follows the court-ordered removal of Ednaldo Rodrigues, who faced allegations of forgery in a previous agreement.

The election, held amid legal turmoil, took place a day before the introduction of Brazil's new national team coach, Carlo Ancelotti. In his inaugural speech, Xaud, a medical doctor, emphasized a renewal and full development of sport at the CBF.

Having received 101 out of 143 votes, Xaud won the election unopposed, backed by state federations. Meanwhile, former CBF president Rodrigues decided not to contest his removal further, following the court's decision that nullified an agreement allegedly involving a forged signature.

