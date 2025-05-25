Left Menu

US Military Adjusts Strategy as Africa Faces Rising Insurgency Threats

The US military is shifting its strategy in Africa, moving away from a focus on good governance to encouraging allies to become self-reliant. This change comes amid growing insurgencies across the continent. While previously promoting a 'whole of government approach,' the US now stresses burden-sharing among African nations.

The US military is pivoting from its traditional emphasis on governance and tackling root causes of insurgencies in Africa, choosing instead to urge its fragile allies towards self-sufficiency. This new narrative was evident at the African Lion exercise, the largest joint training effort on the continent.

General Michael Langley highlighted the need for allies to undertake independent operations, with a focus on sharing security burdens. During the four-week exercise, troops from over 40 countries practiced counterinsurgency measures but with less emphasis on distinct US strategies of defense, diplomacy, and development.

The US military's posture change is part of broader efforts to streamline its force and adjust to the increased influence of rivals like China and Russia in Africa. Despite ongoing challenges, the US supports regions where insurgent violence, orchestrated by groups like al-Qaida and Islamic State, continues to escalate.

