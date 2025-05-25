US Military Adjusts Strategy as Africa Faces Rising Insurgency Threats

The US military is pivoting from its traditional emphasis on governance and tackling root causes of insurgencies in Africa, choosing instead to urge its fragile allies towards self-sufficiency. This new narrative was evident at the African Lion exercise, the largest joint training effort on the continent.

General Michael Langley highlighted the need for allies to undertake independent operations, with a focus on sharing security burdens. During the four-week exercise, troops from over 40 countries practiced counterinsurgency measures but with less emphasis on distinct US strategies of defense, diplomacy, and development.

The US military's posture change is part of broader efforts to streamline its force and adjust to the increased influence of rivals like China and Russia in Africa. Despite ongoing challenges, the US supports regions where insurgent violence, orchestrated by groups like al-Qaida and Islamic State, continues to escalate.

