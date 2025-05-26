South Korea's Political Crossroads: Candidates Push for Constitutional Amendments

In South Korea, presidential candidates are calling for constitutional amendments to reduce presidential power, in response to public unrest following a controversial martial law decree by the former president.

Democratic Party frontrunner Lee Jae-myung has proposed two consecutive terms for future presidents, alongside greater parliamentary involvement in selecting the Prime Minister. Similarly, People Power Party's Kim Moon-soo vowed to establish a transitional government, curtail the presidential term, and eliminate presidential immunity.

The nation, grappling with past governance challenges, is leaning towards reform as a Gallup survey reveals broad public support. Political leaders aim to gather bipartisan consensus for post-election constitutional changes, with the June 3 election seen as pivotal for future governance.

