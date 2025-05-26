Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Ongoing Conflict
Israeli airstrikes have resulted in over 46 fatalities in Gaza, including 31 sheltering in a school. The humanitarian situation is critical, with limited aid reaching the region. Amid international tension, Israel plans to seize control of Gaza, a move opposed by Palestinians and global entities.
In a fresh surge of conflict, Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least 46 people on Monday, including 31 taking refuge in a school. Health officials reported that the strikes hit the shelter at night while the occupants were asleep, resulting in catastrophic damages.
This escalation follows Israel's renewal of its offensive against Hamas, seeking to dismantle the group and regain control of Gaza. Despite permitting some humanitarian aid, the blockade on essential goods has strained local resources, eliciting warnings of an impending famine from aid organizations.
A controversial aid distribution system, jointly backed by the U.S. and Israel, faces criticism from U.N. agencies. The plan, which aims to deliver aid but is accused of furthering displacement, highlights the intensifying humanitarian crisis amid ongoing military operations.
