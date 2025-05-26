Tensions Rise in Bangladesh Amid Protests and Political Uncertainty

In Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, government employees on Monday escalated their protest against a newly amended Public Service Act by briefly locking the Secretariat's main gate. The amendment facilitates easier dismissal of officials for misconduct, a move that has intensified discontent among the civil service.

Alongside this, tensions simmer as the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, faced criticism for challenging a court ruling favoring BNP leader Ishraque Hossain as mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation. The protests have disrupted administrative services, aggravating the political atmosphere.

Meanwhile, business leaders have voiced concern over the country's investment climate during a press conference. As the military and government clash over electoral timelines and national security issues, Bangladesh's stability remains in jeopardy, prompting calls from the armed forces for an elected government to restore order.

