Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Representation Dilemma

The National Conference urges the Election Commission to conduct Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting a six-month delay since Assembly polls. The party criticizes the exclusion of Budgam and Nagrota from announced bypolls, demanding timely representation in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:21 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Representation Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal, the National Conference has called upon the Election Commission of India to expedite Rajya Sabha elections for Jammu and Kashmir. The party highlights the prolonged delay of over six months since the Assembly polls.

The ruling party is also questioning the decision to announce bypolls in four states while conspicuously omitting the constituencies of Budgam and Nagrota, leaving the region devoid of representation.

"Jammu and Kashmir deserves its rightful representation in the Rajya Sabha," asserted NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, emphasizing the urgency of the matter amidst growing political discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025