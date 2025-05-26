Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Representation Dilemma

In a fervent appeal, the National Conference has called upon the Election Commission of India to expedite Rajya Sabha elections for Jammu and Kashmir. The party highlights the prolonged delay of over six months since the Assembly polls.

The ruling party is also questioning the decision to announce bypolls in four states while conspicuously omitting the constituencies of Budgam and Nagrota, leaving the region devoid of representation.

"Jammu and Kashmir deserves its rightful representation in the Rajya Sabha," asserted NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, emphasizing the urgency of the matter amidst growing political discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)