Caste Census Controversy: Political Rifts and Government's Stance
The political debate over caste census intensifies as Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorses it, contrasting with previous criticisms. Congress highlights Modi's shifting stance by releasing videos of past statements criticizing the opposition's demand. The NDA argues for the necessity of the census to empower marginalised communities, despite ongoing opposition calls.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape surrounding the caste census in India is witnessing a new twist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has supported the idea, despite previously criticizing the opposition's demands for such an enumeration. The Congress has used this shift to question the Prime Minister's consistency.
At a recent conclave, PM Modi advocated the caste census as a vehicle for the empowerment of marginalised communities, steering away from what he described as 'caste politics.' This has been a notable pivot from earlier statements, where opposition demands for a caste census were dubbed as an 'urban naxal idea.'
While BJP's JP Nadda affirmed the census aligns with the ruling alliance's vision, opposition parties, including Congress, remain critical. They argue that the political maneuvers behind the census reflect deeper divides, particularly with states like Bihar and Karnataka having carried out their own caste surveys.
(With inputs from agencies.)
